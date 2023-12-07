flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1817 F G.B.. Silver (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Variety:Silver

Obverse 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. Silver - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. Silver - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1817
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 with mark F G.B.. Silver. This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99046 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMarch 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionSP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 17, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
SellerMöller
DateNovember 17, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction Künker - September 25, 2013
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1817 F G.B. at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1817All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 1 HellerNumismatic auctions