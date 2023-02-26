Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1 Heller 1865 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1865 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99052 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 95. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Heller 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
