Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1865 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1865 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1865 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Raffler

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC384,480

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1865
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1865 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99052 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 95. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1865 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1865 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1865 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1865 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price

Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1865 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price

Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1865 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS66 BN NGC
Selling price

Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1865 at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 25, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1865 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1865 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

