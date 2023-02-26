1 Heller 1865 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1865 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99052 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 95. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.

