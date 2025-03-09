flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1863 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1863 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1863 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC369,940

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1863
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1863 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place March 8, 2025.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1863 at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1863 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1863All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main copper coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 1 HellerNumismatic auctions