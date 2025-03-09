Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1 Heller 1863 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1863 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place March 8, 2025.
