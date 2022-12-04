flag
Frankfurt am Main
Period: 1814-1866

1 Heller 1862 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1862 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1862 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC391,400

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1862
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1862 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 300. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1862 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1862 at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
SellerZöttl
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1862 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1862 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionPF65 RD NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD

