flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1861 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1861 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1861 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC378,000

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1861
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1861 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 10. Bidding took place September 6, 2014.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1861 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
SellerChaponnière
DateSeptember 7, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1861All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main copper coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 1 HellerNumismatic auctions