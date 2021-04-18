flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1856 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1856 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1856 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC483,600

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1856
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1856 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1856 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
