1 Heller 1856 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1856 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)