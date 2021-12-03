flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1849 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1849 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1849 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC396,000

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1849
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1849 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2302 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1849 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021

SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******


Popular sections
