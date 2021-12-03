1 Heller 1849 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1849 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2302 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition XF (1)