Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1847 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1847 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1847 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC452,880

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1847
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1847 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 929 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1847 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
