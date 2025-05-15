flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1844 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1844 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1844 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC162,000

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1844
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1844 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place May 14, 2025.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1844 at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

