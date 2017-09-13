Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1 Heller 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC38,400
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1 Heller
- Year1843
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1843 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2799 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Heller 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections