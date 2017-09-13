flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1843 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1843 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC38,400

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1843
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1843 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2799 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1843 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 13, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1843 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

