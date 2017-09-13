1 Heller 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1843 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2799 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)