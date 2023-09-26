flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1838 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1838 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1838 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1838
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2280 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 at auction Katz - February 17, 2019
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

