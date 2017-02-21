flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1836 F S.T. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1836 F S.T. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1836 F S.T. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC120,000

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1836
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1836 with mark F S.T.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1836 F S.T. at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1836 F S.T. at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
SellerKricheldorf
DateFebruary 21, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

