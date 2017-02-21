1 Heller 1836 F S.T. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1836 with mark F S.T.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)