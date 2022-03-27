flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1824 F G.B. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1824 F G.B. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1824 F G.B. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1824
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1824 with mark F G.B.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4759 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 16, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1824 F G.B. at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateMarch 27, 2022
ConditionMS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1824 F G.B. at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR

