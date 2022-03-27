1 Heller 1824 F G.B. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1824 with mark F G.B.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4759 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 16, 2006.

