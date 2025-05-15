flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1820 F G.B. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1820 F G.B. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1820 F G.B. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1820
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1820 with mark F G.B.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2803 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1820 F G.B. at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1820 F G.B. at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 140 CZK
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1820 F G.B. at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1820 F G.B. at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1820 F G.B. at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJune 20, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1820 F G.B. at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2017
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1820 F G.B. at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 19, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

