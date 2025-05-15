Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1 Heller 1820 F G.B. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1820 with mark F G.B.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2803 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Heller 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections