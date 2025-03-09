flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1819 F G.B. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1819 F G.B. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1819 F G.B. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1819
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1819 with mark F G.B.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3371 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place September 27, 2023.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1819 F G.B. at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1819 F G.B. at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1819 F G.B. at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1819 F G.B. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1819 F G.B. at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
SellerKatz
DateNovember 30, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1819 F G.B. at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
SellerKatz
DateNovember 30, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1819All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main copper coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 1 HellerNumismatic auctions