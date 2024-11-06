Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1 Heller 1814 G.B. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC331,768
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1 Heller
- Year1814
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 with mark G.B.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2673 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Heller 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections