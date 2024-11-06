flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1814 G.B. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1814 G.B. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1814 G.B. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC331,768

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1814
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 with mark G.B.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2673 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
SellerWAG
DateAugust 27, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
SellerCOINSNET
DateMarch 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
SellerCOINSNET
DateDecember 5, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 28, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
SellerKricheldorf
DateFebruary 21, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 20, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1814 G.B. at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionVF
Selling price
