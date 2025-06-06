flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC20,304

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1863
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (822)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction CoinsNB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Gärtner - June 3, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction CoinsNB - May 31, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Möller - May 28, 2025
SellerMöller
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction CoinsNB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
To auction
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 24, 2025
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateJune 24, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" at auction Künker - July 5, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1863All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins ThalerNumismatic auctions