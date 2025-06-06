Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC20,304
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationThaler
- Year1863
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (822)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123...40
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1863 "Princes' Day", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
