20 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1939". Piedfort (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Piedfort

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight40,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,8765 oz) 27,2612 g
  • Diameter34,53 mm
  • EdgeReeded

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1929
  • MintParis
  • PurposePattern
Auction sales chart
Average price:700 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1939" Piedfort - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (9)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1929 . Piedfort. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction cgb.fr - December 2, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 2, 2025
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
859 $
Price in auction currency 740 EUR
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 455 EUR
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 10, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 6, 2017
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction cgb.fr - December 4, 2013
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 4, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Künker - October 9, 2013
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
SellerHess Divo
DateOctober 26, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
SellerHess Divo
DateOctober 26, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 20 Francs 1929, Piedfort?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Francs 1929, Piedfort is 700 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1929, Piedfort?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Francs 1929, Piedfort is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1929, Piedfort?

To sell the 20 Francs 1929, Piedfort we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

