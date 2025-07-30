flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1939 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 20 Francs 1939 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 20 Francs 1939 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight20 g
  • Pure silver (0,4373 oz) 13,6 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,918

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1939
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:6800 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Francs 1939 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1939 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
3989 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 30, 2025
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateJuly 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - April 7, 2022
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateApril 7, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction Jean ELSEN - December 10, 2021
SellerJean ELSEN
DateDecember 10, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 23, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction Jean ELSEN - September 11, 2021
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 11, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 5, 2021
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 5, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction Jean ELSEN - December 12, 2020
SellerJean ELSEN
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction Jean ELSEN - September 19, 2020
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 19, 2020
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction Jean ELSEN - December 7, 2019
SellerJean ELSEN
DateDecember 7, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction Jean ELSEN - September 14, 2019
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 14, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction Olivier Goujon - May 21, 2019
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 21, 2019
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction Warin Global Investments - April 15, 2019
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateApril 15, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1939 at auction Warin Global Investments - April 15, 2019
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateApril 15, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 20 Francs 1939?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Francs 1939 is 6800 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1939?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Francs 1939 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1939?

To sell the 20 Francs 1939 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1939All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 20 FrancsNumismatic auctions