FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1937 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 20 Francs 1937 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 20 Francs 1937 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight20 g
  • Pure silver (0,4373 oz) 13,6 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,189,205

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1937
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Francs 1937 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1937 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 21, 2025
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateNovember 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 19, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 19, 2025
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 5, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionAU50
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - January 31, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionAU58
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
SellerInasta
DateApril 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
SellerInasta
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction Aste - May 8, 2023
SellerAste
DateMay 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction CNG - March 9, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 2, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 12, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
SellerJesús Vico
DateMay 31, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
SellerTauler & Fau
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 21, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction Creusy Numismatique - April 22, 2014
SellerCreusy Numismatique
DateApril 22, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1937 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
SellerMöller
DateNovember 20, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 20 Francs 1937?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Francs 1937 is 25 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1937?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Francs 1937 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1937?

To sell the 20 Francs 1937 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

