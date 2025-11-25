20 Francs 1936 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)
Photo by: Maison Palombo
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,680)
- Weight20 g
- Pure silver (0,4373 oz) 13,6 g
- Diameter35 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC47,584
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodThird Republic
- Denomination20 Francs
- Year1936
- MintParis
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1936 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1416 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 20 Francs 1936?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Francs 1936 is 970 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1936?
The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Francs 1936 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1936?
To sell the 20 Francs 1936 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.