flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1936 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 20 Francs 1936 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 20 Francs 1936 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Maison Palombo

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight20 g
  • Pure silver (0,4373 oz) 13,6 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC47,584

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1936
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:970 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Francs 1936 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1936 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1416 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - November 25, 2025
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateNovember 25, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction Heritage Eur - November 14, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
1760 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - October 30, 2024
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateOctober 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 25, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionAU50
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1936 at auction Florange - January 18, 2023
SellerFlorange
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 20 Francs 1936?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Francs 1936 is 970 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1936?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Francs 1936 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1936?

To sell the 20 Francs 1936 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1936All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 20 FrancsNumismatic auctions