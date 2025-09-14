flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1934 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 20 Francs 1934 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 20 Francs 1934 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight20 g
  • Pure silver (0,4373 oz) 13,6 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC11,785,219

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1934
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:50 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Francs 1934 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1934 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21862 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 14, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Katz - August 31, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 141 EUR
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Coins NB - July 12, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJuly 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Varesi - May 7, 2025
SellerVaresi
DateMay 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateMarch 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 29, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateDecember 29, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2024
Selleribercoin
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 29, 2024
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 29, 2024
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateNovember 29, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction AURORA - October 17, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
SellerKatz
DateAugust 30, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction WCN - August 15, 2024
SellerWCN
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Coins NB - August 10, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateAugust 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Heritage - April 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Heritage - April 4, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1934 at auction Heritage - April 4, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 20 Francs 1934?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Francs 1934 is 50 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1934?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Francs 1934 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1934?

To sell the 20 Francs 1934 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

