20 Francs 1933 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 20 Francs 1933 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 20 Francs 1933 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight20 g
  • Pure silver (0,4373 oz) 13,6 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC24,447,048

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1933
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:15 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Francs 1933 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (327)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1933 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Numisma, S.A. - Portugal auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place June 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - December 25, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - December 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - December 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1750 RUB
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Antivm Numismatica - December 14, 2025
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Aphrodite Art Coins - December 14, 2025
SellerAphrodite Art Coins
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - November 27, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 27, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - November 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - November 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Nomisma - September 10, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
SellerNomisma
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - September 4, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction AURORA - August 28, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - August 7, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 30, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 20 Francs 1933?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Francs 1933 is 15 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1933?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Francs 1933 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1933?

To sell the 20 Francs 1933 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

