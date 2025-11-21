flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 20 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 20 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight20 g
  • Pure silver (0,4373 oz) 13,6 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,234,436

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1929
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (19)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1929 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 21, 2025
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateNovember 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3050 RUB
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateMarch 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Coins NB - November 23, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateMay 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Coins NB - December 16, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 16, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Aste - July 3, 2023
SellerAste
DateJuly 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Aste - May 8, 2023
SellerAste
DateMay 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
SellerInasta
DateSeptember 22, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
SellerTauler & Fau
DateDecember 14, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
SellerNumisor
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 29, 2019
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 29, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2014
SellerSoler y Llach
DateFebruary 27, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
SellerHERVERA
DateFebruary 27, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1929 at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 20 Francs 1929?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Francs 1929 is 25 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1929?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Francs 1929 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1929?

To sell the 20 Francs 1929 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1929All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 20 FrancsNumismatic auctions