flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1939 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 10 Francs 1939 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 10 Francs 1939 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2186 oz) 6,8 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC8,299,260

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1939
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Francs 1939 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1939 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 10 Francs 1939 at auction Coins NB - March 29, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
France 10 Francs 1939 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 10 Francs 1939 at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1939 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
SellerSoler y Llach
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1939 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2022
SellerSoler y Llach
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1939 at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateApril 2, 2022
ConditionMS64 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1939 at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 4, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1939 at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 2, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1939 at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
France 10 Francs 1939 at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1939 at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 13, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 10 Francs 1939?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Francs 1939 is 35 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1939?

The information on the current value of the French coin 10 Francs 1939 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1939?

To sell the 10 Francs 1939 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1939All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 10 FrancsNumismatic auctions