FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1938 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 10 Francs 1938 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 10 Francs 1938 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2186 oz) 6,8 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC14,090,181

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1938
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:30 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Francs 1938 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1938 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1220 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction Artemide Aste - March 10, 2024
SellerArtemide Aste
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionMS63 CCG
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 10, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 10, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2022
SellerSoler y Llach
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateJune 13, 2021
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction Roma Numismatics - November 26, 2020
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateNovember 26, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
SellerNumisor
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction iNumis - June 3, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateJune 3, 2014
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction Numis.be - May 21, 2013
SellerNumis.be
DateMay 21, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1938 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2011
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 10 Francs 1938?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Francs 1938 is 30 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1938?

The information on the current value of the French coin 10 Francs 1938 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1938?

To sell the 10 Francs 1938 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

