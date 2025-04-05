flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1937 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 10 Francs 1937 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 10 Francs 1937 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2186 oz) 6,8 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC52,368

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1937
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:110 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Francs 1937 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1937 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 258. Bidding took place March 18, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 5, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionXF45
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateOctober 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 9, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 9, 2024
ConditionXF45
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction WCN - December 21, 2023
SellerWCN
DateDecember 21, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionXF45
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateDecember 20, 2022
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 26, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 26, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2022
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1937 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 5, 2021
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 10 Francs 1937?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Francs 1937 is 110 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1937?

The information on the current value of the French coin 10 Francs 1937 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1937?

To sell the 10 Francs 1937 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

