10 Francs 1937 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)
Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,680)
- Weight10 g
- Pure silver (0,2186 oz) 6,8 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC52,368
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodThird Republic
- Denomination10 Francs
- Year1937
- MintParis
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1937 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 258. Bidding took place March 18, 2014.
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 10 Francs 1937?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Francs 1937 is 110 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1937?
The information on the current value of the French coin 10 Francs 1937 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1937?
