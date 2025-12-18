flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1933 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 10 Francs 1933 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 10 Francs 1933 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2186 oz) 6,8 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC31,145,963

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1933
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:15 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Francs 1933 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1933 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1820 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 22, 2024.

France 10 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - December 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - November 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1933 at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 10 Francs 1933 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1933 at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 10 Francs 1933 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
SellerCieszyńskie CN
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1933 at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1933 at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 10, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1933 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1933 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1933 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
SellerBAC
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1933 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1933 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 26, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1933 at auction Nomisma - March 25, 2015
SellerNomisma
DateMarch 25, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1933 at auction Nomisma - November 6, 2014
SellerNomisma
DateNovember 6, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 10 Francs 1933?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Francs 1933 is 15 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1933?

The information on the current value of the French coin 10 Francs 1933 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1933?

To sell the 10 Francs 1933 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

