FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1930 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 10 Francs 1930 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 10 Francs 1930 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2186 oz) 6,8 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC36,986,163

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1930
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Francs 1930 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1930 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Katz - August 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 1, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 1, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 1, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 1, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 1, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 1, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 1, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 10, 2024
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 25, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateFebruary 27, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Coins NB - February 24, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateFebruary 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 10 Francs 1930 at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 10 Francs 1930?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Francs 1930 is 20 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1930?

The information on the current value of the French coin 10 Francs 1930 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1930?

To sell the 10 Francs 1930 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

