flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 10 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 10 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2186 oz) 6,8 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC16,291,726
  • Mintage PROOF109

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1929
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1929 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Russiancoin - December 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Russiancoin - December 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Russiancoin - November 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Russiancoin - November 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Coins NB - March 30, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Coins NB - February 24, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateFebruary 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 10, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction WCN - January 12, 2023
SellerWCN
DateJanuary 12, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Olivier Goujon - October 9, 2022
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionMS65 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 8, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMay 8, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 3, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateApril 3, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateApril 2, 2022
ConditionMS65 GENI
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 14, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction AURORA - January 28, 2021
SellerAURORA
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
SellerNumisor
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Numismatica Felsinea S.r.L. - June 25, 2018
SellerNumismatica Felsinea S.r.L.
DateJune 25, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1929 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2011
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 10 Francs 1929?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Francs 1929 is 20 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1929?

The information on the current value of the French coin 10 Francs 1929 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1929?

To sell the 10 Francs 1929 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1929All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 10 FrancsNumismatic auctions