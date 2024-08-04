50 Francs 1900 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1900 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 120,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

