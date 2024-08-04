France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1900 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 200
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1900
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1900 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 120,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Chaponnière (4)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Florange (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (4)
- Maître Wattebled (1)
- MDC Monaco (7)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Palombo (7)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (5)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
19389 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
9483 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Francs 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
