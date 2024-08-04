50 Francs 1896 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1896 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (24) XF (24) VF (9) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (10) MS61 (8) MS60 (1) AU58 (9) AU55 (9) AU53 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (19) PCGS (25)

Seller All companies

51 Gallery (1)

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Auction World (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Chaponnière (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Florange (1)

Gärtner (1)

Grün (1)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (10)

Hess Divo (1)

iNumis (6)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (9)

Leu (1)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Maître Wattebled (2)

MDC Monaco (7)

Monnaies d'Antan (4)

Münzenonline (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numisor (1)

Palombo (6)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (3)

UBS (4)

V. GADOURY (5)

Via (1)

Warin Global Investments (3)