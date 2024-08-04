Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1896 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1896 A "Type 1878-1904" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 50 Francs 1896 A "Type 1878-1904" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 800

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1896
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1896 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 51 Gallery (1)
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (6)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Leu (1)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (2)
  • MDC Monaco (7)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Palombo (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (5)
  • Via (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3694 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Warin Global Investments - February 14, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Via - November 23, 2021
Seller Via
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1896 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1896 All France coins France gold coins France coins 50 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search