50 Francs 1896 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 800
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1896
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1896 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3694 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
