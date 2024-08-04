Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1904" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 50 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1904" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1889
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1889 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 54,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
40933 $
Price in auction currency 38000 EUR
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
58135 $
Price in auction currency 54000 EUR
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF58 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction GINZA - November 23, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction Warin Global Investments - April 15, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 15, 2019
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction Warin Global Investments - September 26, 2017
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 26, 2017
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition PF55 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition PF55 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 25, 2014
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1889 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

