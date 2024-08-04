50 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1889 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 54,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (2) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF66 (1) PF64 (8) PF61 (1) PF60 (2) PF58 (1) PF55 (2) CAMEO (5) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (10) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

GINZA (1)

Heritage (1)

Künker (2)

Maître Wattebled (1)

MDC Monaco (6)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (2)

Palombo (1)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (4)

VINCHON (1)

Warin Global Investments (2)