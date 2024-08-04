France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1889
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1889 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 54,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
40933 $
Price in auction currency 38000 EUR
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
58135 $
Price in auction currency 54000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 15, 2019
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 26, 2017
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition PF55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition PF55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
