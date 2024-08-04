50 Francs 1887 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1887 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (15) XF (12) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (8) AU55 (5) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (8) NGC (11) GENI (1)

