Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1887 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1887 A "Type 1878-1904" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 50 Francs 1887 A "Type 1878-1904" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 301
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1887
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1887 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (7)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (5)
  • VINCHON (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
11849 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6459 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition AU58 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction Warin Global Investments - February 23, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 23, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction VINCHON - November 29, 2017
Seller VINCHON
Date November 29, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction Hess Divo - May 31, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1887 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1887 All France coins France gold coins France coins 50 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search