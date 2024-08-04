France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1887 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 301
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1887
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1887 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
11849 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6459 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition AU58 GENI
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 23, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VINCHON
Date November 29, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
