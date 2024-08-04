France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,294
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1878
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3794 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1305 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
