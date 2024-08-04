Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1904" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 50 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1904" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,294

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1878
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3794 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1511 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1305 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction Stack's - April 21, 2023
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction Stack's - April 21, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1878 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
