5 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1889". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 40
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1889
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1889 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
22621 $
Price in auction currency 21000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
11590 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 10, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
12
