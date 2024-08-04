Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1889". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1889" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 5 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1889" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 40

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1889
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1889 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (7)
  • Palombo (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
22621 $
Price in auction currency 21000 EUR
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
11590 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 10, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 10, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1889 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

