France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1889". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1889" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 5 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1889" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1878
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

France 5 Francs 1878 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
20556 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
France 5 Francs 1878 A at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
38187 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
France 5 Francs 1878 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition PF66 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1878 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

