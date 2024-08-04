5 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1889". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1) GENI (1)