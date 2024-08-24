France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1896 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris. Incuse Error (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris. Incuse Error
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1896 with mark A. Paris. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Palombo (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search