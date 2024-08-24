Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1896 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris. Incuse Error (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris. Incuse Error

Obverse 20 Francs 1896 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris Incuse Error - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1896 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris Incuse Error - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1896
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1896 with mark A. Paris. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
17549 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

