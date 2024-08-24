20 Francs 1896 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris. Incuse Error (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1896 with mark A. Paris. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

