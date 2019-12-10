20 Francs 1878 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris. Platinum (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3979 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Сondition XF (3) VF (7)