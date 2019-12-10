Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1878 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris. Platinum (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris. Platinum

Obverse 20 Francs 1878 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1878 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Platinum
  • Weight 6,51 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1878
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3979 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction iNumis - December 10, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 375 CHF
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - May 23, 2013
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date May 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

