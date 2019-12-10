France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1878 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris. Platinum (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris. Platinum
Specification
- Metal Platinum
- Weight 6,51 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1878
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3979 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 375 CHF
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date May 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
