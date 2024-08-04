France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1914 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,720,141
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1914
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1914 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31414 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
