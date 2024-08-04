Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1914 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1914 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1914 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Downies

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,720,141

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1914
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1914 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31414 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

France 20 Francs 1914 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction Heritage - May 30, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1914 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

