20 Francs 1914 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1914 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31414 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

