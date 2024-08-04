Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1913 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1913 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1913 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 12,163,138

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1913
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (259)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1913 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.

France 20 Francs 1913 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
France 20 Francs 1913 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1913 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1913 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1913 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1913 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1913 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
France 20 Francs 1913 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1913 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
France 20 Francs 1913 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1913 at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1913 at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Picena
Date May 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Seller CNG
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Seller CNG
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1913 at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - March 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1913 at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - March 1, 2024
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1913 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

