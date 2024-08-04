France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1913 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 12,163,138
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1913
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (259)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1913 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Artemide Aste (3)
- Auction World (7)
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- AURORA (10)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (3)
- CNG (21)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (5)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (28)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- HERVERA (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (33)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Naumann (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Numismatica Picena (1)
- Numphil (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Schulman (2)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (15)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (5)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- WAG (14)
- Warin Global Investments (14)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search