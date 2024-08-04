20 Francs 1913 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1913 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.

