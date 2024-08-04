Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1910 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1910 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1910 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,779,072

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1910
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (221)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1910 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (5)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • Heritage (34)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (18)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (17)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (19)
  • Warin Global Investments (7)
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Heritage - July 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1910 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1910 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search