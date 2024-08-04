France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1910 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,779,072
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1910
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (221)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1910 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
- Alexander (1)
- Artemide Aste (3)
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- AURORA (8)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (2)
- CNG (5)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- COINSNET (6)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (8)
- Heritage (34)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- HERVERA (7)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Holmasto (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (18)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (4)
- Nomisma (1)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (13)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (17)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (19)
- Warin Global Investments (7)
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search