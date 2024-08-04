Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1907 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1907 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1907 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Numis Poland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 17,715,935

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1907
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (344)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1907 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Alexander (4)
  • Artemide Aste (4)
  • Auction World (8)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (3)
  • Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea (1)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (14)
  • Coin Cabinet (7)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (8)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HAYNAULT (2)
  • Heritage (42)
  • Heritage Eur (13)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (33)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marudhar (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (8)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (4)
  • Numphil (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (5)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • San Martino (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (12)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • TMAJK sro (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • Warin Global Investments (27)
  • Wójcicki (1)
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
723 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date May 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction CNG - March 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1907 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

