France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1907 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Numis Poland
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 17,715,935
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1907
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (344)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1907 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
