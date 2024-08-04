France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1898 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,866,327
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1898
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1898 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
