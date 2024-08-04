Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1898 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1898 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1898 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,866,327

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1898
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1898 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction AURORA - January 10, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 29, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction Artemide Aste - October 29, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
France 20 Francs 1898 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

