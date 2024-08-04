Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1897 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1897 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1897 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 11,068,977

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1897
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1897 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.

France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1124 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Cambi Aste - May 15, 2024
Seller Cambi Aste
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Heritage - January 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction AURORA - January 10, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1897 A at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
