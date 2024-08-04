France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1897 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 11,068,977
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1897
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1897 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Ars Time (2)
- Auction World (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- AURORA (5)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cambi Aste (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (2)
- cgb.fr (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- GINZA (2)
- Heritage (23)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (8)
- Inasta (2)
- iNumis (5)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (16)
- Künker (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Lugdunum (1)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (11)
- Tosunidis Coin House (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (6)
- Warin Global Investments (3)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
