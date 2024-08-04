20 Francs 1897 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1897 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.

Сondition UNC (62) AU (24) XF (54) VF (30) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (6) MS64 (18) MS63 (19) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (33) PCGS (14) GENI (2)

