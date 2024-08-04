20 Francs 1896 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,330,407
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1896
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1896 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place December 3, 2018.
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
