France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1896 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1896 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1896 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,330,407

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1896
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1896 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place December 3, 2018.

France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date February 20, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction AURORA - January 10, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1896 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

