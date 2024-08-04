20 Francs 1896 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1896 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place December 3, 2018.

Сondition UNC (105) AU (23) XF (68) VF (27) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (28) MS64 (37) MS63 (17) MS62 (4) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) Service NGC (57) NGS (3) PCGS (29) GENI (1) ANACS (1)

