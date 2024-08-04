Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1894 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1894 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1894 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 490,838

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1894
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1894 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (2)
  • Via (1)
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Via - September 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction GINZA - June 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date June 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Tosunidis Coin House - December 14, 2021
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date December 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - November 26, 2020
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - November 26, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Tosunidis Coin House - September 27, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date September 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Artemide Aste - May 30, 2020
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Artemide Aste - May 30, 2020
Seller Artemide Aste
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Artemide Aste - October 27, 2019
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - January 20, 2019
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - October 29, 2015
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - October 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1894 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

