France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1894 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 490,838
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1894
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1894 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (4)
- iNumis (2)
- Künker (1)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (2)
- Via (1)
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date June 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search