France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1893 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1893 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1893 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,517,168

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1893
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1893 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 366 EUR
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Heritage - May 30, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction
France 20 Francs 1893 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 20 Francs 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

