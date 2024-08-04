France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1893 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,517,168
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1893
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1893 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
