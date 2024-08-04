Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1892 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1892 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1892 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 225,706

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1892
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1892 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98281 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - July 18, 2019
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - July 18, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - February 21, 2019
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - February 21, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 21, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 28, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - June 29, 2017
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - June 29, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - January 12, 2017
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - January 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - August 4, 2016
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - August 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction HERVERA - July 3, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Soler y Llach - July 2, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
France 20 Francs 1892 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1892 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search