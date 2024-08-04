France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1892 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 225,706
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1892
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1892 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98281 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 21, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
