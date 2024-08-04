France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1891 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 871,101
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1891
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1891 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 70000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
