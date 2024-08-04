20 Francs 1891 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1891 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.

