France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1891 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1891 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1891 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 871,101

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1891
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1891 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.

France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 70000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Heritage - September 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Tosunidis Coin House - December 14, 2021
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date December 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Tosunidis Coin House - September 27, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date September 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Spink - June 1, 2020
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Spink - June 1, 2020
Seller Spink
Date June 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Artemide Aste - October 27, 2019
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Heritage - November 22, 2018
France 20 Francs 1891 A at auction Heritage - November 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 22, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

